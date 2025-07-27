Dodgers' Edgardo Henriquez: Sent down to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers optioned Henriquez to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Henriquez was up with the Dodgers for a little less than a week and made three relief appearances for the big club, tossing 2.1 scoreless frames and collecting one hold. He'll give up his spot in the bullpen to southpaw Justin Wrobleski, who was recalled from Triple-A.
