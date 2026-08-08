Dodgers' Edwin Diaz: Falters against Arizona

Diaz (1-1) allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while logging one strikeout over one-third of an inning to take the loss and a blown save Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

Diaz walked Max Kepler and then served up a walk-off blast to Ryan Waldschmidt two batters later. Across three innings since he returned from an elbow injury, Diaz has allowed four runs with a 4:2 K:BB, converting one of his two save chances. His closer job isn't in doubt yet, but the seat is likely getting hot, especially given the quality performances of many other members of the Dodgers' bullpen. Diaz is carrying an 11.00 ERA while converting five of seven save chances over his nine innings this season.