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Dodgers' Edwin Diaz: Fans two in first rehab outing

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Diaz (elbow) allowed one hit in a scoreless inning for Single-A Ontario on Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Diaz logged his first game action since undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow in late April. The veteran closer struck out the first two batters he faced before giving up a single, but that hitter was subsequently thrown out trying to steal a base. Diaz threw 11 pitches in the outing, and his fastball sat at 96-98 mph. He's expected to make his return to the Dodgers shortly after the All-Star break.

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