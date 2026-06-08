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Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Chased early in third loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sheehan (3-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 1.1 innings against the Angels. He struck out two.

Sheehan worked a scoreless first inning but labored through a 35-pitch second inning, prompting the Dodgers to pull the 26-year-old after he recorded just one out in the frame. Entering Sunday's contest, the right-hander posted a 3.67 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB across 27 innings over his previous five starts. Sheehan will carry a 4.70 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 64:16 K:BB across 59.1 innings (12 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next Sunday against the White Sox.

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