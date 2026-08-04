Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Dodgers optioned Sheehan to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

After Sheehan was shelled for five earned runs in 2.2 innings during Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Red Sox, manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the right-hander's recent struggles, though he said that he didn't indicate that the Dodgers had any immediate plans to alter their rotation, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. The Dodgers ended up changing their tune a day later, as Sheehan will head to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for catcher Hunter Feduccia, who was acquired shortly before Monday's trade deadline. With Los Angeles also adding Tarik Skubal and Kris Bubic (shoulder/elbow) ahead of the deadline and with Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) nearing returns from the injured list, Sheehan could be bound for the bullpen the next time he receives a call-up. The 26-year-old righty has turned in a 4-8 record, 5.29 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 95.1 innings in 20 starts with the Dodgers this season.