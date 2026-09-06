Sheehan will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and throw the bulk of the innings Monday against the Reds, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander will return for his 21st appearance for the major-league team this season, and while he may have an opener in front of him this time around, Sheehan is expected to handle the bulk of the innings in the series opener against Cincinnati. Sheehan has posted rather pedestrian numbers in the big leagues this season (5.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP), but he has allowed just one earned run with a 16:4 K:BB over his last two starts and 11.2 innings with Oklahoma City.