Sheehan allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Sheehan gave up three runs in the first inning and never really got comfortable after that. The Dodgers' fifth-inning rally spared him from taking a loss, but this was a lackluster performance for a pitcher that's still trying to find more consistency. He's now at a 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB over 35 innings across eight appearances (six starts) this season. Sheehan is projected to make his next start at Colorado, which may be a matchup fantasy managers will want to avoid.