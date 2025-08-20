Sheehan (4-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings Tuesday, striking out seven and earning a win over Colorado.

Sheehan coughed up a pair of two-run homers in the victory, first to Brenton Doyle in the fourth inning before Kyle Karros knocked one in the sixth. Sheehan allowed 10 runs over 30 innings in his first seven appearances this season, but he has since been tagged with nine runs over his last two outings. His season ERA has jumped from 3.00 to 4.17 during that span. On the bright side, he generated a season-high 15 whiffs Tuesday, including 10 with his slider. Sheehan will carry a 44:15 K:BB into his next matchup, which is slated to be at home against the Reds next week.