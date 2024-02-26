Lux will bat fifth and start at shortstop in Monday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lux had already made a couple of Cactus League appearances as the Dodgers' designated hitter, but he'll playing shortstop for the first time since suffering an ACL tear last spring. The 26-year-old recently ditched the brace he had been wearing on his surgically-repaired knee, trading it in for a compression sleeve. Lux is slated to be the primary shortstop for the Dodgers this season.