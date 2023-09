Stone will start Monday's game against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Clayton Kershaw was initially slated to start Monday, but his start was pushed back to Friday to line up his appearances for late in the season. As a result, Stone will rejoin the major-league club, while Ryan Yarbrough will be placed on the paternity list. Stone has had a lackluster start to his big-league career, posting a 10.50 ERA and 2.28 WHIP in 18 innings over five appearances (three starts).