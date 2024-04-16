Outman isn't in the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The lefty-hitting Outman will take a seat while the lefty-throwing Patrick Corbin starts Tuesday's game for the Nationals. His absence will allow Andy Pages to make his MLB debut while starting in center field and batting seventh.
