Therrien (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Therrien will likely miss the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late-September. During this past year, he appeared in 15 games for the Phillies, posting an 8.35 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over the course of 18.1 relief innings.