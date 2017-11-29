Dodgers' Jesen Therrien: Signs with Dodgers
Therrien (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Therrien will likely miss the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late-September. During this past year, he appeared in 15 games for the Phillies, posting an 8.35 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over the course of 18.1 relief innings.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...