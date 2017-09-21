Therrien (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this week, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

We knew Therrien had a UCL injury, and it turns out it was bad enough to require reconstructive surgery. It's a tough break for the 24-year-old right-hander, as he will likely miss the entire 2018 season given the timing of the procedure. It sounds like the Phillies could remove Therrien from the roster this offseason, then re-sign him to a minor-league deal and pay for his rehab.