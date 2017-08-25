Phillies' Jesen Therrien: Struggles continue Thursday
Therrien was charged with a blown save Thursday after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.
Therrien was dominant in the minor-leagues this season, but he has had some difficulties adapting to the majors. He has an 8.74 ERA and an 8:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings. He has also allowed five home runs in his 12 appearances. The rookie is not going to be in the mix for late-inning work anytime soon.
