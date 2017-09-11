Phillies' Jesen Therrien: Placed on 60-day DL
Therrien (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday with a right elbow strain.
Therrien has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season because of the ailment, so this move simply opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Zac Curtis, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Mariners. The severity of the injury is still unknown, leaving his status for the start of next season up in the air. The 24-year-old compiled an 8.35 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 18.1 innings for the big club this season.
