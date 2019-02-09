The Dodgers announced Friday that Therrien (elbow) received an invitation to their big-league spring training camp, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Therrien missed the entire 2018 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. During his year off, Therrien at least had the benefit of having his recovery monitored by the Dodgers' medical staff, as the team signed him last November to a minor-league contract. He was re-signed earlier this winter and will presumably enter the spring without any restrictions now that he's nearly 17 months removed from the procedure.