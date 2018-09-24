Chargois (neck) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Chargois hasn't pitched since Aug. 20 due to a neck injury. The right-hander, who owns a 3.45 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 38 strikeouts in 31.1 innings this season, should resume a middle-relief role for the remainder of the season now that he's back to full health.

