Dodgers' JT Chargois: Activated from DL
Chargois (neck) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Chargois hasn't pitched since Aug. 20 due to a neck injury. The right-hander, who owns a 3.45 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 38 strikeouts in 31.1 innings this season, should resume a middle-relief role for the remainder of the season now that he's back to full health.
More News
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Heads to disabled list•
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Dealing with neck discomfort•
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Leaves with undisclosed injury•
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Charged with blown save, loss in Colorado•
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Called up by Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Sent to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...