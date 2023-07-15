Urias (7-5) picked up the win in Friday's 6-0 victory over the Mets, giving up one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Facing off with three-time AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, Urias nearly unraveled in the first inning. Brandon Nimmo led off the bottom of the frame with a drive to right-center field that was initially ruled a homer, but upon review it was determined to have hit the top of the padded wall and caromed back into play. Pete Alonso then drew a two-out walk, but Urias shut the door on the rally and proceeded to baffle Mets hitters the rest of the way. The southpaw has tossed back-to-back quality starts on either side of the All-Star break, and while his numbers on the season remain disappointing, Urias could be poised for a big second half. He'll likely next take the mound in Baltimore next week.