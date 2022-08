Turner went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.

Turner drove in his first run during the first inning and later added an RBI double in the ninth. It was his fifth multi-hit effort over his last seven appearances, raising his season slash line to .267/.338/.411 with 66 RBI and 36 extra-base hits through 102 games. Turner has gone 20-for-64 (.313) with 12 RBI in 16 games this month.