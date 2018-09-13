Dodgers' Justin Turner: Drives in three vs. Reds

Turner went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run score in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Turner knocked a two-run single in the fifth inning and added an RBI-double in the sixth as the Dodgers busted the game open with eight runs across three innings. The veteran third baseman has been one of the hottest hitters in the league since the All-Star break, slashing a healthy .3374/.466/.683 with eight homers and 27 RBI across 30 games.