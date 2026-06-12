Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Dealing with hamstring injury

Wrobleski suffered a right hamstring contusion in Thursday's contest against the Pirates, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Wrobleski exited the game with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning after taking a liner off the bat of Bryan Reynolds to his right thigh. It's now understood to be a hamstring contusion, and the 25-year-old's availability moving forward will likely depend on the severity of the injury. Wrobleski can be considered day-to-day for the time being ahead of his next tentative start Wednesday against Tampa Bay.