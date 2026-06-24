Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Improves to 9-2

Wrobleski (9-2) earned the win over Minnesota on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over seven innings.

Wrobleski gave up a pair of runs over his first three innings but kept the Twins out of the scoring column over his final four frames. As usual, he pitched to contact -- notching just nine whiffs and three punchouts -- but that formula has worked well for him this year. Despite a modest 53:18 K:BB through 86.1 innings, Wrobleski has made a strong case for an All-Star bid, as he's tied for second in MLB in victories, ranks 10th with a 2.71 ERA and places ninth with a 1.01 WHIP. The left-hander is also tied for 10th with nine quality starts and has five such performances over his past seven outings.