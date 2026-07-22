Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Notches 11th win

Wrobleski (11-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in a 2-1 victory over the Phillies. He struck out seven.

The left-hander got tagged for a run in the bottom of the first inning after a Bryce Harper double and Alec Bohm single, but Wrobleski shut down the home squad for the rest of his outing, eventually leaving the mound after 89 pitches (59 strikes). The quality start was Wrobleski's 12th of the year and his fifth straight, a stretch in which he's delivered a 1.89 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB in 33.1 innings. He's set to make his next start at home early next week against the Mariners.