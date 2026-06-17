Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Shines in eighth win

Wrobleski (8-2) allowed three hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Rays on Tuesday.

Wrobleski was efficient in this start, throwing 50 of 67 pitches for strikes in a strong showing of command. Shohei Ohtani's solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning was all the help he needed, and the Dodgers' bullpen preserved the lead to give Wrobleski his first win in three starts in June. He's allowed four runs over 16.2 innings this month while adding a 10:2 K:BB. The southpaw is at a 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 50:16 K:BB through 79.1 innings over 13 appearances (12 starts) in a breakout campaign. Wrobleski is projected to make his next start in Minnesota.