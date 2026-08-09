Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Struggles again Sunday

Wrobleski (11-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Diamondbacks.

Wrobleski has now given up 17 runs (16 earned) over 20 innings since the All-Star break. He's surrendered nine home runs in that span, though he gave up just one long ball in his short start Sunday. Wrobleski appears to have hit the wall in his first full season as a starter in the majors, and it wouldn't be shocking if he was optioned out or demoted to the bullpen when Blake Snell (elbow) returns from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday versus the Royals. On the year, Wrobleski has a 3.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 94:27 K:BB through 120.1 innings.