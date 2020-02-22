Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Experimenting with slider grips

Jansen has been working with a number of former pitchers on new slider grips, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Per Plunkett, Jansen felt particularly comfortable with one new grip shown to him by Rick Honeycutt and Orel Hershiser. Though Jansen's primary pitch is a cutter, he went to the slider 12.3 percent of the time last season, more than doubling his 2018 mark. The veteran closer could look to mix things up more in 2020 after accumulating a career-worst eight blown saves last season.