Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Gets back on track with save
Jansen got the save against the Diamondbacks on Friday, working around a hit to record a scoreless ninth inning and close out a 3-2 victory for the Dodgers. He logged one strikeout.
Jansen had uncharacteristically given up three earned over his last two appearances coming into this contest, but he was able to right the ship and lock down his 33rd save of the season with this scoreless ninth inning against Arizona. Jansen's ERA is still a solid 3.03 on the season, although that number is higher than we're used to seeing from the 30-year-old right-hander, who has a 2.19 mark for his career.
