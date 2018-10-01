Kemp went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and one run scored during Sunday's win over the Giants.

The outfielder helped the Dodgers put away San Francisco with seven runs in the third inning, securing a place in Game 163 against Colorado for the NL West title. Kemp finished the regular season with a .290 average and .819 OPS, to go along with 21 home runs and 85 RBI in 146 games.