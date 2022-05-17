The Dodgers promoted Busch from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Busch spent the entire 2021 campaign at Tulsa, but he earned the call-up to Oklahoma City after raising his performance at the plate just over five weeks into his second tour of Double-A. Over 137 plate appearances at Tulsa, Busch submitted a 1.112 OPS -- a 242-point jump from his 2021 mark. Even though Busch is 24 years old and likely won't benefit much from further development time on the farm, his lack of a 40-man roster spot along with the Dodgers' impressive depth in both the infield and outfield could hurt his chances of receiving a late-season call-up to the majors.