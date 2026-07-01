Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Blasts homer in win

Rojas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Athletics.

Rojas homered in the sixth inning and supplied another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The infielder hasn't seen a lot of playing time lately, but he was in the lineup at second base Tuesday since Tommy Edman shifted over to third base while Max Muncy sat out versus a left-handed pitcher. Rojas is up to three homers this season, with two of them coming over his last 11 games. He's batting .279 with a .743 OPS, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored, seven doubles and no stolen bases over 140 plate appearances this season.