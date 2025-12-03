Rojas signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Rojas has previously stated his intentions to retire from professional baseball after the 2026 campaign, and he will officially remain in Dodger blue for what will be his 13th and final MLB season. The 36-year-old slashed .262/.318/.397 with 27 RBI and 35 runs scored across 317 regular-season plate appearances in 2025 and figures to retain his role as infield depth for Los Angeles.