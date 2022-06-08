White did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing zero runs on two hits and zero walks over five innings against the White Sox. He struck out five.

Although he did not factor into the decision, White pitched well, allowing only two baserunners in five innings. He threw 43 of 69 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 3.86. White has mostly been used as a reliever this season, but has started in his last four appearances. If he continues pitching like he did against the White Sox on Tuesday, he may earn more starting opportunities.