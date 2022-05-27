White didn't factor into the decision during Thursday's 14-1 victory over Arizona, allowing two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four innings.

Making his second straight start, White was provided an early lead and kept Arizona off the board despite multiple men on base in both the second and third innings. The 27-year-old tossed a season-high 61 pitches though only 33 went for strikes with just two of the swinging variety, though he's averaging nearly one strikeout per inning on the season. The successful outing dropped White's ERA from 6.17 to 4.60 and he'll aim for his first win as a starter during his next turn, tentatively slated for Tuesday against Pittsburgh.