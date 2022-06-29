White is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Padres in Los Angeles, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

He'll be getting a second straight turn through the rotation while Andrew Heaney (shoulder) remains on the injured list. White hasn't covered more than five innings in any of his five starts with the Dodgers this season, and manager Dave Roberts' reluctance to let the right-hander work deep into outings could hurt his chances of picking up wins even though he'll be backed by one of baseball's top lineups.