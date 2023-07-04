Syndergaard (finger) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Thursday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Syndergaard has made it through a handful of bullpen sessions without issue and will now advance to facing live hitters. Out since June 8 due to a blister on his right index finger, the 30-year-old is expected to head out on a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment before he becomes a consideration again for the Dodgers' pitching staff. He had had struggled to a 7.16 ERA in 55.1 innings (12 starts) prior to the IL stint.