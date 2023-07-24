Syndergaard (finger) is scheduled to make another rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Syndergaard's upcoming start will be his third in the minors, and manager Dave Roberts noted Thursday's outing will be the right-hander's final outing before his rehab stint is up. "That's when the rubber meets the road, and we have to make a decision," stated Roberts. If he comes out of the appearance feeling healthy, the Dodgers should activate Syndergaard from the 15-day injured list and would likely give him another chance in the starting rotation, especially with Emmet Sheehan (8.49 ERA over his last five starts) struggling at the back end of late.