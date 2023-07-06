Syndergaard (finger) had his simulated game pushed back to Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Syndergaard was originally scheduled to throw Thursday, but he hasn't suffered a setback according to reports., Instead, he could be needed out of the bullpen given the rash of injuries and other absences currently thinning the Dodgers' relief corps. Syndergaard's long-term role remains in flux, but he could return to the mound earlier than expected if he doesn't need to stretch out in the short term.