Dodgers' Rich Hill: Nearing bullpen session

Hill will test his left knee in a bullpen session next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hill threw long toss Friday and it apparently went well with him advancing to a bullpen session. The 39-year-old still has no set timeline for his return but a successful bullpen session would be a significant step in the right direction.

