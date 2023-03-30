Pepiot was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Pepiot had been lined up as the fill-in starter for Tony Gonsolin (ankle) but that assignment will now go to Michael Grove instead. The recovery time for an oblique strain can range from a couple of weeks to multiple months. There's no word yet from the Dodgers about a recovery timetable.