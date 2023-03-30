Pepiot tossed 3.2 innings in an exhibition game against the Angels on Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five batters.

Pepiot was announced as the winner of the battle for the Dodgers' fifth starter spot Friday, and this poor outing isn't likely to affect that decision. Still, it wasn't a good way for the rookie right-hander to end the spring, as he put too many hitters on base and served up a pair of solo homers. Pepiot is expected to start Los Angeles' fifth game of the regular season, but he may not remain in the rotation once Tony Gonsolin (ankle) returns to action.