Yarbrough is expected to serve as a bulk reliever in Friday's game versus the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Caleb Ferguson will be the Dodgers' opener. It's possible the team will use a right-hander in between Ferguson and Yarbrough in order to break up the lefties, but Yarbrough looks to be in line to eat up the bulk of the innings.
