Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Miller (neck) will be out for a minimum of 3-to-4 weeks, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Miller has dealt with neck problems previously during his career, and his current injury appears to be the most recent instance of a long-standing issue. The 32-year-old righty has been solid this season with a 2.40 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 30 innings, but his next appearance will have to wait until after the All-Star break.