Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Miller (neck) will be out for a minimum of 3-to-4 weeks, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
Miller has dealt with neck problems previously during his career, and his current injury appears to be the most recent instance of a long-standing issue. The 32-year-old righty has been solid this season with a 2.40 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 30 innings, but his next appearance will have to wait until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Dodgers' Shelby Miller: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Shelby Miller: Activated from bereavement list•
-
Dodgers' Shelby Miller: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Shelby Miller: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Dodgers' Shelby Miller: Collects first career save•
-
Dodgers' Shelby Miller: Makes Opening Day roster•