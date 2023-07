Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Miller (neck) is "still a ways away" from returning, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Miller was placed on the injured list June 21 due to lingering neck discomfort and Roberts told reporters that the 32-year-old right-hander is "not in a good spot" with his recovery even after a two-week shutdown period. It sounds like he could remain sidelined through all of July.