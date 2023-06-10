Miller was placed on the bereavement list Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Players may spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, placing Miller's expected return date somewhere between Tuesday and next Saturday. Andre Jackson was called up to take his place in the bullpen.
