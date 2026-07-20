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Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Could throw off mound this weekend

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Ohtani (knee) could throw a bullpen session as soon as this weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani has not made a start on the mound since July 3 as he deals with nagging irritation in his left knee. He had the knee drained and was given a cortisone shot over the All-Star break but felt more soreness while playing catch this past weekend. Ohtani played catch again Monday and might be ready to throw off a mound in a few days, but it will be multiple weeks before he's ready to start a game on the bump for the Dodgers. The knee issue has not kept Ohtani from designated hitter duties, as he will make an 11th straight start Monday in Philadelphia.

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