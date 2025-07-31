Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Exits with trainer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds with an apparent injury, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani pitched into the fourth inning for the first time this season, but he was visited on the mound by a trainer after throwing six consecutive balls -- two of which were wild pitches. He was able to remain in the game as Los Angeles' designated hitter, so although it isn't immediately clear what was bothering the two-way superstar on the mound, it doesn't seem like the Dodgers will have to worry about losing his bat.
