Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Expected back Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ohtani (thigh) is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game after taking a comebacker to the thigh while on the mound. He briefly remained in the contest, suggesting the injury isn't serious. This report confirms that, but it will still be worth ensuring he is in the lineup for Friday's game.
