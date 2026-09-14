Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Ohtani (biceps/knee) will hit off a tee Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Ohtani finally landed on the 15-day injured list last Friday after attempting to play through multiple injuries. He is ready to start ramping his baseball activities back up but will not be eligible to return until the Dodgers' penultimate regular-season game Sept. 26. Josue De Paula has been slotting in at designated hitter for the Dodgers since Ohtani landed on the IL.