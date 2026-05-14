Ohtani is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

As expected, Ohtani is going a second consecutive game with the bat out of his hands after only pitching in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Giants. The superstar has not hit up to his standards so far into 2026, so he will try to reset from the bench with the possibility of pinch-hitting.