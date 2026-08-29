Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Ohtani (knee/biceps) won't pitch in Sunday's series finale against Detroit or Tuesday against the Cardinals, Noah Camras of SI.com reports.

The Dodgers skipper said before Saturday's game against the Tigers that the team was less sure Ohtani would pitch Sunday after he didn't feel well coming out of his bullpen session Friday, and now he has officially been ruled out to pitch in either of Los Angeles' next two games. Roberts noted that the team hasn't decided whether to completely shut Ohtani down from pitching, though there is no planned return date for his next mound appearance. Tyler Glasnow will take the mound to begin Sunday's series finale, and Eric Lauer will likely get the nod to start Tuesday.